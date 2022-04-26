Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ravindra Jadeja lavished huge praises on teammate Ambati Rayudu in the post match press conference. However, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja also blamed laclustre powerplay game for their poor result this IPL season, saying the inability to score runs in the first six overs was hurting the team.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Why Was Rishi Dhawan Wearing A Face Shield?

CSK slumped to their sixth loss in eight games after going down by 11 runs to Punjab Kings in an IPL thriller here. Chasing 188, CSK had a woeful start as they slipped to 40 for 3 in seven overs. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After PBKS vs CSK, Match 38: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

“We are not getting good starts in the first six overs, that’s where we are lacking and hopefully we will come back stronger,” Jadeja said after the match. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights PBKS vs CSK, Score Report

Ambati Rayudu’s 39-ball 78 kept them in the hunt before they could manage 176 for 6 in 20 overs.

“He (Rayudu) was batting brilliantly, if we could’ve restricted them to under 175 it would’ve been good. We felt we gave away 10-15 runs extra at the end. We did not execute our plans very well,” Jadeja said.

With three consecutive sixes and a four from the 16th over bowled by Sandeep Sharma (1/40), Rayudu had kept CSK afloat but Arshdeep Singh conceded just six runs in the next over and eight in the 19th to tilt the scale towards Punjab.

“I thought Arsh bowled exceedingly well, he has bowled the tough overs, he has been great for us. Even Rabada bowled well, to get Ruturaj and get Rayudu at that stage. These two have been great for us,” Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal said.

Rabada, who returned with figures of 2 for 23, also heaped praise on his pace colleague.

Inputs from PTI