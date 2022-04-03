New Delhi: Former India player and commentator Aakash Chopra weighed in on the Chennai Super Kings batting order before the match against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Chopra felt that CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja needs to take more responsibility and should bat higher up the order to create more impact against the opposition.Also Read - CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 11 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 3, Sun

Jadeja came to bat at number 5 against the KKR in the tournament opener and scored 26 off 28 deliveries. In the next match, he came to bat at no.6 and scored 17 off 9 deliveries against LSG. Chopra opined that the all-rounder should be consistent with the batting number and he can bat ahead of Shivam Dube.

"Ravindra Jadeja needs to bat higher in the order. He came in too late in the last match. He can definitely bat higher than that. He can bat ahead of Shivam Dube. Of course, Dube did some score some runs. If you look at their batting order, they have Jaddu, Dube, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu. The batting is looking okay apart from runs not coming from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Even in the last game, they managed to cross 200 against Lucknow."

Expressing his opinion on CSK’s bowling, Chopra added that they have some major issues in the department. “The problem for CSK is actually with the bowling. They really need to do something about it. In fact, I feel, even if they bowl first with a dry ball, their bowling will still be weak. There is no pace, bounce or swing – be it Tushar Deshpande or Mukesh Chowdhury. Even Dwaine Pretorius and Dwayne Bravo are not gun T20 bowlers when it comes to the new ball. Chennai are facing a lot of issues in this department.”