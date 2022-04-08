Mumbai: Is there anything Ravindra Jadeja cannot do? The CSK captain can change games with his brilliant catches and direct hits and wickets and runs – he nearly does it all. Now, he has flaunted his basketball skills in a video posted by CSK on their social handles.Also Read - IPL 2022 PBKS Vs GT, April 8: Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report And Weather Forecast - Watch

The video is gaining popularity where Jadeja can be seen playing basketball. He also nails a no-look basket which impresses everyone around him. In the clip shared on Instagram, it has already garnered more than 1 lakh views so far and people have been showering their love on the CSK skipper by calling him 'Sir Jadeja'.

Here is the much-talked about video:

Chennai have not had the best of starts. The defending champions have lost three out of three and are desperate for a win. Going by the video, the morale in the camp seems to be upbeat.