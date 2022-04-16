Mumbai: Who does not get inspired by MS Dhoni? Which aspiring cricketer does not follow Dhoni in some way or the other? Not many would be the answer! That is how big Dhoni is. From Rishabh Pant to Ishan Kishan, all hail Dhoni for the growth in their cricketing careers. CSK net bowler Salman Khan is the latest to join that list. The son of a groundsmen from Mumbai was asked to join the Chennai team as a net bowler and he recently went on to narrate his interaction with Dhoni.Also Read - IPL 2022: Brendon McCullum's Heartwarming Gesture Towards MOM Rahul Tripathi is Unmissable; See VIRAL Pics

Recalling the interaction with Dhoni, off-spinner Salman revealed that the ex-CSK captain told him to put his thought behind what the batter could do and what he could do to stop him as most of them would look to come hard at him.

He said, 'Salman, off-spinner ko T20 mein sab maarne hi dekhte hai, so thoda dimag se dalne ka, jyada sochne ka (in T20s, everyone tries to hit the off-spinner, so put some thought behind your bowling). He said he will speak to me after a few games. The franchise is treating us like everyone else. We are getting the same treatment like everyone else. The environment is superb," Salman said during an interaction with the Indian Express.