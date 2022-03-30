New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings express fast bowler Adam Milne spoke candidly about his experience with MS Dhoni in the nets. The Kiwi pacer has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians before getting picked up by CSK for 1.90 crores in the IPL mega auctions. Though CSK ended up on the losing side in the game against KKR, Adam Milne bowled well.Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR LIVE Score, Match 6: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Eye Back to Back Victories

"I've sort of bowled to him a few times in the game and I've bowled to him in some international games before as well. Seen from far again, his captaincy and just his knowledge of the game and just sort of subtle changes. I'm excited to learn more of him and work with him and talk with him about the game of cricket."

The 29-year-old pacer added that he is glad to be in a 'relaxed' CSK environment and is happy to have a couple of compatriots around him. Adam Milne added:

“Feels great, it’s nice to be around the group of guys and it’s nice to have a Kiwis around to make you feel comfortable. But now I’ve sort of watched from previous teams and since Chennai they have always done really well and they’ve always worked well as a team and seem to be relaxed. So it’s nice to be in this environment.”

“Really pumped to get to Chennai and to have Flem [Stephen Fleming] as the coach who I sort of knew, but I have never worked under him or had too much to do with him, so excited to work with him. You know, to learn from some of the best cricketers in the world, that’s what the IPL is all about.”

CSK will battle it out against LSG in their next match which is scheduled to take place on March 31.