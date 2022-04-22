Mumbai: It was nostalgia all over again for cricket fans around the world as former India and CSK captain MS Dhoni finished the match off in style yet again last night on Thursday. The 40-year old scored 17 runs off the last over to seal the deal for CSK. As a mark of respect, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja was seen bowing in front of the veteran and this ‘gesture’ has gone viral.Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterati Reacts As Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians Create Unwanted Record In Tournament's History

Watch picture here: Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs CSK, Match 33: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap



After the match, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja said he was confident of chances in the close encounter with Mumbai Indians because the “great finisher of the game was there” to seal the victory for them. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs CSK, Score Report

After pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s sensational bowling performance (3/19) helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/7 despite a fighting half-century by Tilak Varma (51 not out off 43), CSK were in trouble as they got off to a poor start but managed to reach the last over needing 17 runs.

Dwaine Pretorius, who helped Dhoni drag CSK towards victory with a 22 off 14 balls, was trapped leg-before off the first ball of the final over by Jaydev Unadkat. DJ Bravo came to bat next and took a single in the second ball of the over and Dhoni hit Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 in the next four deliveries to seal victory for CSK.

“Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going, but at some stage, we knew that the great finisher of the game was there and if he played to the last ball, he can definitely finish the match. He showed the world that he’s still here and he can finish the game,” Jadeja said during the post-match ceremony at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Thursday.

Inputs from IANS