Mumbai: Without a doubt, MS Dhoni is the most popular cricketer in India. He may have stopped playing in the blue, but his stocks have not been hit. He still continues to rule the hearts of his fans. CSK Twitter account on Tuesday shared a heartfelt letter from a fan to Dhoni. The CSK captain did not disappoint the fan as he signed the frame in his own unique style. He used merely four words to express himself. He wrote: “Well written, best wishes.”Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

CSK on their official Twitter handle captioned it as: “Words from the 💛 framed for life & signed with love!” Also Read - Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul Shatter Plethora Of IPL Records With Historic Opening Stand | KKR vs LSG IPL 2022

Here is the fan letter posted by CSK that is now going viral: Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Highlights Scorecard: Lucknow Avoid Last Over Scare To Win Thriller By 2 Runs

From missing the services of Deepak Chahar for the entire campaign to having a captaincy switch right in the middle of IPL, CSK has had a season to forget. this is the the second time in the history of the league that Chennai has been unable to make the playoffs.

After taking over as captain in the middle of the season, Danny Morrison asked Dhoni about whether he will play for CSK in the 2023 edition or not. To that, Dhoni said he would be there in a ‘different yellow jersey’. The comment from Dhoni sparked massive speculations as fans felt he could become the coach or the mentor of the side.