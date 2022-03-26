CSK vs KKR 2022: IPL 2022 is all set to start on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. The first battle is between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR). Interestingly, these two teams clashed for the title in the finals of IPL 2021.Also Read - IPL 2022: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Reacts on MS Dhoni Stepping Down as Captain Ahead of KKR Match

Wankhede Stadium has seen some of the highest-scoring matches in IPL history. The ground is known for the quick outfield. Made out of red clay, the pitch remains hard till the end of the match. This gives the batsmen a chance to score more runs. Also, it is the home ground of Mumbai Indians.

Take a look at some of the Wankhede Stadium IPL records

Highest Score at Wankhede – 235/1, made by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians.

Lowest Score at Wankhede – 67/10, made by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Most IPL runs at Wankhede – Rohit Sharma (1733 runs)

Highest Individual Score – AB de Villiers (133)

Most IPL wickets at Wankhede – Lasith Malinga (68 wickets)

Best Bowling Spell– Harbhajan Singh (5/18)

According to data available online, the average 1st innings score in Wankhede Stadium is 180 runs in IPL and 194 runs in international games.

The game between KKR and CSK will start at 7.30 PM IST.