IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Head to Head Record: The Indian Premier League 2022 kicks off today with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Chennai will be led by Ravindra Jadeja after MS Dhoni decided to step down while Shreyas Iyer was appointed as the new captain of KKR ahead of the season.

Head to Head Record: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Matches Played CSK KKR N/R 27 18 8 1 At Wankhede 1 0 0 Last 5 Matches 4 1 0 IPL 2021 3 0 0

CSK has had the better of KKR on most occasions – having won 18 out of the 27 matches played. KKR, on the other hand have only been able to get past CSK on 8 occasions. The only match played at the Wankhede Stadium between both the sides saw Chennai having the last laugh.

The last five encounters between both the sides have also been dominated by Chennai, having won four and lost one against KKR. The last season, however, saw Chennai win all three matches against the Shah Rukh Khan owned side.

1st Batting vs 2nd Batting – Head to Head Record

Innings CSK Won KKR Won First Batting 7 1 Second Batting 11 7

Newly appointed KKR captain Iyer, however, would like to change the stats heavily in favour of CSK by getting his team off to a winning start in the season opener. Jadeja, on the other hand, who has just taken over the duties from Dhoni would like to continue their dominance over KKR.

The match will start at 7:30 pm with the toss scheduled to take at 7:00 pm IST.

CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(C), MS Dhoni (wk), Maheesh Theekshana/Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar