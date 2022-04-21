New Delhi: Mumbai Indians are experiencing their worst season in their happy hunting ground in the Indian Premier League as the 5-time winners are languishing at the rock-bottom of the table without a single victory in the first 6 matches of the tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022: Junior Lasith Malinga, Matheesha Pathirana Replaces Adam Milne in Chennai Super Kings Squad (CSK)

Before the Paltans take on their arch-rivals in Chennai Super Kings in the first reverse fixture of the ‘Indian Clasico’, Mumbai have posted a video of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar bowling at the nets, which is doing the rounds and has sparked a buzz yet again that the 22-year old left-arm pacer might be getting a nod in the playing XI. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad on Cusp of Beating Sachin Tendulkar to Fastest 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League

Before their last match against Lucknow Super Giants, there was a buzz regarding him that he might be making his name to the playing XI as the Paltans uploaded a photo of him on their Insta handle. But it was Fabian Allen who made his debut in the end. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Supr Kings (CSK) Match 33 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Now a video of him cleaning up Ishan Kishan with a searing yorker at the nets has taken the internet by storm as fans demand to see him in the playing XI.

Since nothing is working right for the Rohit Sharma-led side, it won’t be surprising that they bring in a left-arm pacer to bolster their pace attack. Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah and Basil Thampi are the chosen pacers and it’s high-time to experiment and see whether it clicks or not.

On the other hand Chennai Super Kings are placed at 9th position with a solitary victory in 5 matches. We have to wait and see whether Arjun finally gets the nod or not.