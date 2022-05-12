New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2022 due to a bruised rib and now news coming in that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Instagram handle has unfollowed their star all-rounder, sparking controversy of a huge rift between Jaddu and the franchise.Also Read - IPL 2022: Meet MI's Mystery Spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh - Living the Mumbai Dream

It has been noticed that Jadeja's name is not in the followers list of CSK on Instagram and it is now the biggest news in the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Reacting to the incident, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan have rubbished the rumors and have stated that he has no idea about the Insta incident, since he is not so active on social media.

“Social media, I absolutely do not follow anything. I have no knowledge of what is going on there. What I can tell you is that from the management side, there has been no problem and whatever is there on social media, I’m not aware. Jadeja firmly remains in the CSK’s scheme of things for the future, always,” he told Indian Express.

“Jaddu had an injury during the game against RCB and after that he didn’t play the game against Delhi Capitals. On medical advice, it has been decided that he cannot participate further in this IPL and he is heading back home. He has been released”, he added.

Jadeja replaced MS Dhoni as the captain of the Chennai franchise and after a string of poor shows, Dhoni returned as the skipper, midway to the season.

Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians tonight at Wankhede Stadium.