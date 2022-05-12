Mumbai: The Chennai Super King match at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on Thursday had to face an unusual situation as the DRS system was not working due to a power cut situation.Also Read - IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Live Cricket Score: Dhoni Holds Fort For Chennai

The match was into the first over and CSK's Devon Conway was trapped in front by Mumbai's Daniel Sams. The ball was clearly sliding down leg and an unfortunate Conway has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. It was a length delivery by Sams and it shaped in to beat the left-hander's flick. The Kiwi international went for the review but due to a power cut problem, the umpire couldn't take the review.

In the 4th ball of the 2nd over, Bumrah trapped Robin Uthappa for LBW. Even though it looked out but still Uthappa had a word with the umpire, but unfortunately DRS was still not available.

This was a very shocking incident in the cash-rich league as fans were unhappy with the facilities provided by Wankhede stadium. The fans on twitter slammed the league for not looking after the basics which led to the unfortunate incident.

After Chennai lost their third wicket, it has been learnt that the electricity is back at the ground and now the DRS is finally on for the match.

Chennai Super Kings are reeling at the moment as the MS Dhoni-led side have lost half their side in the first 6 overs.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.