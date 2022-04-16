Mumbai: Dale Steyn has been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise as a player and now as a member of the support staff. But, fans who have seen Steyn over the years, would not have seen him so excited like he was after young Umran Malik clean bowled Shreyas Iyer with a corker yorker. Once the furniture was disturbed, Steyn – who was in the dugout – was over the moon celebrating the wicket with Muttaiah Muralitharan.Also Read - IPL 2022: Kavya Maran All Smiles After SRH Beat KKR; Twitterverse Reacts as PICS go VIRAL

It was the last ball of the 10th over that dismissed the KKR captain. Shreyas moved around his crease trying to put the bowler off, but the ploy backfired as the young fast bowler stuck to his strength and bowled a superb yorker that crashed into the stumps. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Batter Rahul Tripathi Draws Praise From Ex-KKR Stars After Heroics at Brabourne

Here is the video: Also Read - IPL 2022: Parthiv Patel SLAMS Varun Chakravarthy After Expensive Spell During SRH vs KKR

Malik returned with figures of two for 27 in his four overs against KKR. He would hope to improve with every game and what would help him is that he is in good company of Steyn.

After the seven-wicket win over KKR, Kane Williamson hailed Malik and said that he has been working hard.

“It is just about getting the fields right for Malik. He touches 150ks on every ball and has been nicked off for fours. But he has been patient. There are many little things we can work on, and the guys are working on them. We’re seeing the improvement,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation.