Mumbai: It is not everyday that you see a team successfully defending nine runs off the last over. On Friday, Daniel Sams did that successfully against Gujarat Titans in a game that went down to the wire at the Brabourne stadium. Sams was the hero as Mumbai managed to upset the table toppers, registering their second win of the season. Following the win, Sams revealed his plan for the last over. He said he was looking to bowl his best deliveries and was happy that his slower deliveries did not let him down.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Wants Umran Malik to Partner Jasprit Bumrah When India Play in Australia

“I just kind of look at it as I have nothing to lose here, probably the odds are in the batters favour, so I thought I will stick to my best ball and lucky enough I was able to keep it inside the wide line. Viewing it from the outside it will probably look like that (gutsy), but for me I was just trying to stick to my best ball, the slower ball is something I go to and happy it paid off,” Sams said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia Dug Their Own Grave - Virender Sehwag Slams GT For Poor Show vs MI

Despite going wicketless, Sams was economical and ended with figures of 18 off three overs. The win will not help Mumbai progress to the playoff as they are already out of the race. But a win like this, would bring back the lost belief in the dressing-room for sure. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh's Wild Celebrations at Brabourne Stadium Goes Viral After Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Beat Gujarat | WATCH VIDEO

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 45, Rohit Sharma 43, Tim David 44 not out; Rashid Khan 2/24). Gujarat Titans: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 55, Shubman Gill 52, Murugan Ashwin 2/29).