Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya has made headlines for the right reasons in 2022. When he was picked as the captain of Gujarat Titans, there were experts who were not sure if it was the right call – but Hardik Pandya changed it all. He led Gujarat to the IPL title in their maiden attempt. To make things more special, Hardik was the man of the match in the final at Ahmedabad.

Following his success in the IPL, Hardik was drafted back in the Indian T20 side for the upcoming series against South Africa. Hardik, who usually bats at No 5 or 6 for India, should be batting up the order. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori reckons Hardik's 'perfect' batting position is at No 4.

"If you can fit him in at No. 4, I think, go for it. That's the perfect position for him. You don't want to take anything away from the likes of Suryakumar Yadav. But, if this option is there, it will be great. As of now, though, it feels like he's going to slot into No.5, with Pant potentially dropping down to six," the former New Zealand captain noted during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

Hardik was the top run-getter for Gujarat this season with 487 runs in the 15 matches. He also chipped in with the ball picking up eight wickets and bowled 30.3 overs at an economy of less than 8.

With the T20 World Cup to take place later in the year, it would be interesting to see at what position will Hardik bat.