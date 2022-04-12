Mumbai: Despite four losses on the trot, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey believes his team can still get back in contention for a playoff spot. Ahead of the RCB game, Hussey says there is nothing to worry about and it is about getting the basics right.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis Reunite With MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja During Practice Session, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | CSK vs RCB IPL 2022

"I am still really confident with the team, and the guys are working hard. I don't think we are too far away hopefully, and as you say, once we get one win on the board, then things can grow from there. I think we just got to bring it right back to the basics. We can't get too worried about what's happened in the past, and we cannot get worried about winning two or three games in a row in the future," Hussey said in a video posted by CSK on their social handles.