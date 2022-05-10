Mumbai: Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his concern over Gujarat Titans (GT) batting ahead of their much coveted match against Lucknow Super Giants. This is probably the most important match for both these franchises as the winner may become the first qualifier in IPL playoffs. Hardik Pandya-led GT had a great run until they lost their back to back matches recently.Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match 57 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

Chopra feels that the middle order of GT is letting the team down despite the fact that the openers (Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill) have been in terrific form. In his official YouTube channel, the 44-year old said that GT are sometimes over dependent on Rahul Tewatia and David Miller.

Chopra said,"Gujarat have bowled well. But it is their batting that has problems. Whenever Gill scores runs, their batting looks good. But now it's Saha who is papering over the cracks in their batting."

He added: “Hardik’s [Pandya] form has had a dip of late. If he hadn’t been run out in the last game, they would have and should have won it. Miller and Tewatia won’t be able to rescue you every time.”

Chopra concluded his video by saying that bowlers will dominate this match. The captain who wins is likely to chose to bat first.

“Bowlers will dominate this game as both teams have fantastic bowling attacks. At one end there is [Mohammed] Shami, [Lockie] Ferguson, [Alzarri] Joseph, [Pradeep] Sangwan and Rashid [Khan]. At the other end there is Mohsin [Khan], Avesh [Khan], [Dushmantha] Chameera, [Jason] Holder, [Ravi] Bishnoi, [Marcus] Stoinis, Krunal [Pandya].”

“The team that will bat first is likely to win the game as both bowling attacks won’t let the batters chase down the target easily.”