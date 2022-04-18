Pune: It was a win to remember for the Gujarat Titans. It is a kind of a win that would give the dressing room a confidence boost. Following Gujarat’s three-wicket win over Chennai on Sunday, young Abhinav Manohar praised David Miller and Rashid Khan for their heroics during the game. He also admitted that he did not leave his seat while the two were in the middle.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Admits CSK Could Not Execute Plans in Last 5 Overs Against GT

"Miller played a blinder, and so did Rashid. I was sitting in the same place, I didn't move. It was a great team effort today. Lots of pressure for Rashid today, he bowled well. There is no pressure from the management, I just want to go out there and express myself, so I am enjoying myself," he said after the match.

David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while stand-in skipper Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as GT chased down the total with one ball to spare.

Earlier, Gaikwad returned to form with a scintillating innings, which was studded with five sixes and as many fours, while Rayudu had four hits to the fence and two maximums.

Threatening to score above 180-185, CSK lost the plot after losing Rayadu and Gaikwad in quick succession, slipping to 131 for four.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73; Alzarri Joseph 2/34). Gujarat Titans: 170 for 7 in 19.5 overs (David Miller 94; Dwayne Bravo 3/23, Maheesh Theekshana 2/24).