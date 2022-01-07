New Delhi: Australia swashbuckling opener David Warner spoke his heart out in a candid interview with journalist Boria Majumdar. Warner threw light on the incidents which happened with him in the last 2 years. He even blasted IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for their behaviour towards him in the year 2020-2021.Also Read - Virat Kohli Gifts His Team India Playing Jersey to David Warner's Daughter, Australia Batsman Reveals Indi Loves VK | SEE POST

David Warner showered praises on India's current test captain Virat Kohli and Australian test vice captain Steve Smith. He said that great players like them are allowed to fail once in a while because they have contributed so much to the game. He stressed on the fact that Kohli and Smith will comeback stronger and score heavily for their respective teams.

"We have to understand Kohli's situation too. The guy has been playing under a bubble for a long time. He has just become a father and rarely gets to see his daughter and wife. All these factors affects performance of the players. Even the best fail to cope up with tough situations sometimes."

Warner has always mentioned that he has a special connection with India, having been part of the IPL franchise SRH for many seasons. He revealed that, along with him, his family and children also love visiting India. Opening up on the affection for India, the left-hander said:

“My family loves India. They love coming there, it’s the favorite part of their calendar – what are we doing in the winter in Australia? We are going to India to watch the IPL. We are going to support dad. We are going to get among everyone.”

Warner also mentioned how he misses the quality time he has spent in India with his wife Candice and daughters and how bio secure bubbles made life so difficult for them.

“My kids absolutely love going on tuk-tuks. They love going to Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. That’s a special part of me that I get to show, experience my wife and my daughters. That’s been the hardest part about the bubble. Not sharing these times with them.”