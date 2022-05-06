Mumbai: Following his heroics versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner (92* off 58 balls) revealed the secret to his success. Warner narrated the entire ritual he follows ahead of any game. It is sleep. Warner claims he will be grumpy if he does not sleep well ahead of a game.Also Read - IPL 2022: Happy That I Am Now Able To Sequence My Deliveries, Says RCB Pacer Harshal Patel

Warner in a post-match interaction with Rovman Powell said: "It's just how I wake up in the afternoon if the bell boy does not knock on my door wondering to take my kit because he does not think I am playing. I sleep before the game and if I don't, I am grumpy."

Warner was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for his exploits with the bat. Following his fourth fifty of the season, the Australian also rose to the fourth spot on the Orange Cap list as well.

Warner, who stepped down as captain and was not retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad, said he did not need any extra motivation for the game. He said at the post-match presentation: “I did not need any extra motivation tonight, that’s for sure. My job was to come out, obviously, we lost the toss, and try to get a great start in the powerplay.”

Following the 21-run win, Kane Williamson hailed Warner and Rovman Powell for being outstanding with the bat.

“Outstanding knock from David Warner and later by Powell. Fantastic learning opportunities for everyone,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30).