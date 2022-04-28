New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag reckons that Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant must score big runs in order to lead his team to victory. Pant is probably the most important batter in the middle order for Delhi, however, lack of support from the other batters.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Highlights Key Change For Virat Kohli To Be The Best Again

The 43 year-old In an interaction with Cricbuzz stated that Pant must stay till the end to finish the game for the Capitals. For doing so, he must follow MS Dhoni's game as he is a big fan of the latter.

Sehwag said,"Rishabh Pant will be the key for DC. Even if the openers fire, it is still important for him to score runs in the middle. If he is an MS Dhoni fan, he should learn from him. Pant has the ability to score 20-25 runs in the final over, but for that, he has to be at the crease until the last over."

Pant has been batting at an impressive strike rate of 154.1o and scored 188 runs in 7 matches. However, the swashbuckling southpaw is in search of milestones in IPL 2022.

Delhi Capitals will look to put the ‘no-ball’ controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Head coach Ricky Ponting watched the tight finish in quarantine and felt helpless. Now he is back with the team and is confident of finding momentum which will allow his players to play to their potential.