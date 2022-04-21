Mumbai: Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for his team, returning with figures of 2 for 10 as Delhi Capitals (DC) restricted Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a paltry total of 115 in 20 overs. With as many as six members of the Delhi contingent returning positive for Covid-19, it would have been challenging to field a team for the Capitals on Wednesday against the Kings. Talking about the mood of the camp, Axar said that that they tried to focus on cricket and nothing else once they reached the ground as instructed by head coach Ricky (Ponting), adding a funny twist following their brilliant bowling performance.Also Read - IPL 2022: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant On Confusion And Nervousness Before Match Against PBKS, Says Team Was Focussed On Game

"The wicket is a bit sticky and it's holding up a bit, we figured that out in the powerplay itself. Livingstone who is the leading run-getter from them, his wicket was my favourite wicket, I just tried to bowl to my strength. We tried to focus on cricket, nothing else once we reached the ground, that's what Ricky (Ponting) told us," said Axar during the mid-innings break aired on Star Sports.

"Kisiko pata hi nehi kab kaun positive a jaye," added Axar that left Harsha Bhogle laughing as well.

When asked about their chances of winning the match, Axar Patel sounded confident that the target would be easily chased down

“I think the target will be chased down easily,” he concluded.

Axar got rid of the dangerous Liam Livingstone (2) and Jitesh Sharma (32) who was looking good before getting struck in front of his stumps to put Delhi right on top after his team opted to field first.