Mumbai: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, ahead of Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (DC vs SRH), feels that David Warner might come in with extra preparation in the match against his former franchise. It is noteworthy that Warner has been part of Hyderabad for a long time before Delhi got him in the IPL mega auction 2022 for 6.25 crore.

Sehwag in an interaction with Cricbuzz, said that,"Warner will be keen to prove to SRH that his ouster from the squad was the wrong decision. He might come in with some extra preparation and we can expect some fireworks from his bat. If he explodes, he could put SRH in big trouble."

Warner had an unceremonius exit as SRH skipper during IPL 2021 and was replaced by Kane Williamson. The 35-year old was even dropped from Hyderabad's playing XI for the last few matches of the season due to poor form. However, Warner responded with a stellar show with the bat and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament as Australia lifted the T20 World Cup in the UAE later in the year.

Delhi Capitals suddenly find themselves in troubled waters at No. 7 on the points table with eight points from nine games. They meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne on Thursday and every game from hereon is a must-win for them.

Warner will be a vital cog for Delhi on Thursday, given that he has scored 264 runs, including three half-centuries in seven games so far this season.

Reflecting on the team’s campaign, Warner stated, “I think if you look at the results, we’ve just missed out when we are chasing those big totals. We have managed to get so close, but they are the ones that hurt you. Moving forward from where we are, we’ve obviously got to win every game to make it to the finals.