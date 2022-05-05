New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ Chetan Sakariya celebrated like Goku of Dragon Ball Z when he cleaned up Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch with a reaper of delivery in DC’s 4-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, last Thursday.Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 50 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 5 Thursday

Everybody thought he did the Goku celebration as he might be a big fan of the anime character or maybe a fan of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also did a similar celebration after scoring against Real Madrid. But there was a special reason to it as he paid a perfect tribute to his father.

"My celebration style this season was very important as I was sitting on the sidelines for a very long. I always wanted to do well for the team. Before the game, I was overthinking a bit as I was not able to sleep. Then I thought about how I wanted to fulfill the dream of my father to rattle the stumps of a good international player. I knew how I will celebrate if I ended bowing the batter out. I celebrated in the style of a cartoon character from Dragon Ball Z and by placing two fingers on your forehead, you can teleport and that was my way of paying an ode to my father," he told to NDTV.

Aaron Finch’s wicket is so far the lone scalp for the 24-year old in the ongoing season. In the match against KKR he went for 17 runs in his 3 overs of his spell with an economy of 5.67.

Delhi Capitals face Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight at Brabourne Stadium.