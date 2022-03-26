New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings can breath a sigh of relief now as premium bowler Deepak Chahar has started practicing for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, what it before looked like that the pacer would miss the majority part of the tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting, Rishabh Pant Confident of Delhi Capitals Making a Good Start Against Mumbai Indians

Chahar injured his right quadriceps in the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies and had to walk off the field without completing his spell. In a recent video which has been surfacing through out the social media, where the Indian international bowler is seen batting at the nets, along with pictures of his bowling.

Defending champions, Chennai Super Kings will open their 2022 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders with Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer captaining their respective sides, tonight. It will take some time for Chahar to get into the starting lineup. Chahar holds the record of bowling most number of dot balls in an IPL innings, which is 20 against KKR in 2019. Few days back he confirmed that his rehabilitation is going well and he’ll start bowling soon. As the picture suggests, Chahar looks in good touch and would be desperate to don the yellow jersey again.

Chahar has taken so far 58 wickets in 58 matches for CSK.

IPL 2022 CSK Squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.