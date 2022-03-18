New Delhi: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner and all the franchises are full in swing, be it sweating it out in the pre-season or engaging fans for India’s cricketing extravaganza.Also Read - IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Arrives in India to Start New Chapter as SRH Bowling Coach

The fan engagement has been the one to look to for as build up to the IPL. Two days ago, Yuzvendra Chahal handled the Rajasthan Royals twitter account and made himself as captain of the upcoming season, which also lead to a series of hilarious tweets and reactions. The team from the capital, come up with their version to engage fans and one should not miss it.

'Any leads. Please help asking for a Delhiite', DC wrote on twitter.

Any leads, please help. Asking for a Delhiite😋🥄 pic.twitter.com/lsZbtDGDG0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 17, 2022

We all know butter chicken is a favourite for all Delhiites and one just can’t afford to miss it no matter in which part of the planet they are in.

Fans come up with hilarious comments….

Jaanwaro ko mat Khao — 🌚 (@Cric_fanatic_) March 17, 2022

Mumbai aaye to Vadapav Khao ,Missal pav Khao ,Dabeli Khao ,Ye kya Chicken butter ye to hr jagah Milega.. — Azad (@azadkumar_ak) March 17, 2022

Hum vegetarian h 🚫 — C H R I S (@meriKris__) March 17, 2022

Delhi Capitals open their campaign against 5-times IPL champion Mumbai Indians on 27th March.

FULL SQUAD: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.