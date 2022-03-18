New Delhi: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is knocking at the door as all the 10 franchises get ready to be a part of the 2-month cricketing extravaganza. Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw receives a big setback ahead of the IPL 2022 as the 22-year old fails to clear the mandatory fitness Yo-Yo test.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Yash Dhull Celebrate Holi With Delhi Capitals Teammates | See Pictures

It has been learned that he has failed to clear the cut-off of 16.5 score and soon after that he took to Instagram and posted a story on his social media account urging fans not to judge him when people are not aware of his situation. By doing this one is creating his/her own 'Karma'.

"PIzz Don't Judge Me, When You Don't Know My Situation, U Are Creating Your Own Karma…," Prithvi posted on his Instagram story.

The fitness test was conducted in Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy (NCA).

A source told PTI that despite failing the Yo-Yo test it doesn’t stop Prithvi to participate in the IPL, it’s just that the fitness parameter is not up to the mark. Before taking the test Shaw has featured in three back to back Ranji games.

“These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn’t stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL. It’s just a fitness parameter and not the be all and end all,” a source told PTI. “Look, he has played three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class games on the bounce, the fatigue can also affect your Yo-Yo score,” the source told.