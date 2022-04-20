Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming IPL 2022

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp.Also Read - DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 32 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 20, Wednesday

To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI has decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. All squad members, who returned negative tests on Tuesday, will need to clear another round of testing on Wednesday morning for the game to go on as scheduled. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Return to Form For CSK Down To Respecting The Conditions, Says Wasim Jaffer

Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful DC line up against a Punjab unit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan. As both teams eye a return to winning ways, the batting unit that does well could be the difference. Also Read - IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC, April 20 Match Preview Video: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Match in Pune? Predicted Playing 11, Pitch Report

Punjab could be bolstered by the return of regular skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a toe injury. A flamboyant Dhawan was in his elements against Mumbai Indians, but consistency has been an issue for the senior opener.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of DC vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The DC vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 20 April Wednesday.

Where is the DC vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The DC vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Brabourne Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the DC vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between DC vs PBKS will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

DC vs PBKS Possible Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals: David Waner, Prithvi Shaw, KS Bharat/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh