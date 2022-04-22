Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal’s bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav’s guile as the two wrist spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match, on Friday.Also Read - Delhi Capital vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022, April 22 Preview Video: Covid Hit DC to take on RR at Wankhede, These Players in Playing 11

With current 'Orange Cap' holder in Jos Buttler (375 runs) and 'Purple Cap' holder Chahal (17 wickets) in their ranks, Royals are a team that is looking pretty formidable at the moment even with a dysfunctional middle-order, save Shimron Hetmyer.

On the other hand, resurgent Capitals are battling the agony that comes with a mini COVID-19 outbreak in the camp but are still trying to put their best foot forward to stay afloat.

In this backdrop, the two wrist-spinners, who are currently dominating the bowling charts will be itching to show their wares with Kuldeep (13 wickets at No. 2) expected to pose some questions for in-form Buttler in case there is a match-up.

For Delhi, Kuldeep along with Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would like to stem the run-flow but stopping Buttler will be on top of their agenda on a Wankhede track that is expected to be good for batting.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of DC vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The DC vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 22 April Friday.

Where is the DC vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The DC vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the DC vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between DC vs RR will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

DC vs RR Possible Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Preview: