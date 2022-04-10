New Delhi: It looks like we have another cricketing star in the making! In a latest video, Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting was seen bowling to his son Fletcher William Ponting during a team practice session in Mumbai. Wearing his cap, Fletcher can be seen hitting the ball with full might, in the video.Also Read - 'Give chance to Arjun Tendulkar now', 'MI and CSK need some miracle'- Twitter Reacts To RCB Victory Over MI

Watch video here: Also Read - 'Knew 150 Was Not Enough On Pitch Like MCA'- MI Captain Rohit Sharma After 7-Wicket Defeat Against RCB

(Video Courtesy: Delhi Capitals) Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs MI, Match 18: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav With Purple Cap

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders at 3:30 PM in their next match of the TATA IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 10 April 2022.