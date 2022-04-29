New Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav was in scintillating form yesterday as the left-arm leggy ran through the Kolkata Knight Riders batting line-up as he finished with 4/14 in in just 3 overs. He was adjudged the Man of the Match as Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets.Also Read - IPL 2022: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 42 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

With this MOTM award, Yadav joins the likes of RCB's Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Mumbai's Rohit Sharma in elite list. This was Kuldeep's fourth MOTM award in the ongoing season and as a result he takes the second position in the all-time list of Indians with most MOTM awards in a single Indian Premier League season. Virat Kohli tops the list with 5, which he won in the 2016 edition.

Most Man of the Match Awards Won By Indians in a Single IPL Season

5 – Virat Kohli in 2016

4 – Kuldeep Yadav in 2022*

4 – Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021

4 – Rohit Sharma in 2016

4 – Amit Mishra in 2013

4 – Sachin Tendulkar in 2010

4 – Yusuf Pathan in 2008

“This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don’t think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths,” Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the Match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is Kuldeep Yadav.#TATAIPL @upstox #OwnYourFuture #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/5WRpDte3mj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2022

Yadav has jumped to second position in the purple cap standings with 17 wickets in 8 matches. He is behind Yuzvendra Chahal, who tops the list with 18 scalps.

It has been a great comeback year for the china-man bowler as a knee injury kept him out for the most part of the 2021 season.