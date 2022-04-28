Mumbai: Delhi Capitals will look to put the ‘no-ball’ controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Showcases Killer Dance Moves at Glenn Maxwell's Wedding Party- WATCH Viral Video

Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre. Head coach Ricky Ponting watched the tight finish in quarantine and felt helpless. Now he is back with the team and is confident of finding momentum which will allow his players to play to their potential. Also Read - "Lucky that I am not a selector for India": Chris Lynn On Umran Malik And T20 World Cup 2022

Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games. With the Delhi batting line-up comprising David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Powell, KKR’s varied attack has to be on guard to stop the rampage. Warner, after striking three back to back fifties, faltered against the Royals and would need itching to play another impactful knock. Ditto for Shaw, who needs to convert his starts into big scores. Also Read - IPL 2022: What Has Changed For David Warner In Delhi Capitals? Sunil Gavaskar Answers

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of DC vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The DC vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 28 April Thursday.

Where is the DC vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The DC vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the DC vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between DC vs KKR will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

DC vs KKR Possible Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.