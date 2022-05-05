Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 50 Live Streaming

Mumbai: All-rounder Lalit Yadav is running against time to repay the unshakeable faith that head coach Ricky Ponting has reposed in him as Delhi Capitals face a must-win situation to keep their shoddy IPL campaign alive against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Thursday. This is the third IPL season for the lanky DC all-rounder, who is one of Ponting's favourite cricketers, and the Aussie legend has invested a lot in the man from Najafgarh.However, modest returns of 137 runs from nine games with a strike-rate of less than 110 while batting in the middle-overs and an economy rate of nearly 8.5 with only four wickets, don't do justice to his enormous potential.While numbers always don't tell the whole story but Lalit hasn't exactly been the best finisher for Delhi and despite his reputation at the domestic level, he has managed only six maximums in seven innings so far.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of DC vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The DC vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 5 Wednesday.

Where is the DC vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The DC vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the DC vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022?

The DC vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

DC vs SRH Possible Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.