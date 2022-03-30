Mumbai: It is a dream of many young cricketers to be led by MS Dhoni and New Zealand’s Devon Conway had the same dream when he was lapped up by the franchise. But them Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the side and broke many hearts. In a recent video chat with CSK, Conway reveals the conversation he has with Dhoni over CSK leadership.Also Read - IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Hails Umran Maik Despite Expensive Spell During SRH vs RR

“I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, ‘you’re sure you don’t want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?’ But he said, ‘no, but I am always going to be around anyways. It was really cool’,” Conway said. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Thanks Kumar Sangakkara After 27-Ball 55 Blitz During SRH vs RR

Playing for the first time in yellow, Conway revealed he was overwhelmed while having lunch in between Dhoni and CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja. He said further, “A couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). It was really cool just to get to know them better.” Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After SRH vs RR, Match 5: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Claim Top Spot; Faf du Plessis Has Orange Cap, Kuldeep Yadav With Purple Cap

Meanwhile, despite Dhoni’s 38-ball 50*, CSK lost their opening game versus KKR. They would now like to bounce back against LSG tomorrow (March 31). It would be interesting to see if CSK incorporate any changes to the XI after merely one loss.

Dhoni would once again be the key for CSK when they take on the IPL debutantes who have got their campaign off to a winning start.