Mumbai: Devon Conway has been in ominous form lately and has been a major reason for Chennai Super Kings recent success. He has been doing the job at the top with Ruturaj Gaikwad and that is setting up games for CSK. Conway and Gaikwad hit their third fifty-plus stand of the season as Chennai beat Delhi by 91 runs at the DY Patil on Sunday.

After being dismissed in the game before to spin, Conway took care of the major spin threat by skipping down Axar Patel for two sixes in his first over and Kuldeep Yadav for two sixes and a four in his first. In all, Conway took 54 runs off 20 balls of spin.

After the game, Conway revealed how Dhoni's advise helped him improve his game against spinners. Conway said Dhoni asked to to play the spinners straight.

“I look to play cricket shots and just assess where to put my foot down. I have to give credit to MS, because I got out trying to play the sweep in the last game, and he told me to look to play straight,” Conway said after being awarded the man of the match.

Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, M.S Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai’s innings.

In reply, the likes of David Warner (19 off 12), Mitchell Marsh (25 off 20), and Rishabh Pant 21 off 11) got quick-fire starts but they couldn’t play big innings for Delhi. In the end, Delhi were bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs, losing by a huge margin of 91 runs.

Moeen Ali (3/13) was the star performer with the ball for CSK while Dwayne Bravo (2/24), Mukesh Choudhary (2/22), Simarjeet Singh (2/27) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/29) also picked crucial wickets.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 208/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41; Anrich Nortje 3/42, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28) lost to Delhi Capitals 117 all-out in 17.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 25, Rishabh Pant 21; Moeen Ali 3/13) by 91 runs.