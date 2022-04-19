Mumbai: It was an evening to remember for Yuzvendra Chahal at the Brabourne stadium on Monday, The wily leg-spinner picked up five wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, which included a hattrick, to win the game for his side. But it was not Chahal who stole the show. Instead, it was his wife Dhanashree, who interviewed Chahal after the Royals bowler picked up the first hattrick of IPL 2022.Also Read - IPL 2022: Dhanashree Verma's Ecstatic Reaction After Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Hattrick During RR vs KKR is Unmissable; Watch VIRAL Video

After the game, Dhanashree was interviewing Chahal in a candid manner. Fans would love the conversation. Dhanashree asks Chahal if he is happy that she is out of the bio bubble. To that, Chahal blushes. She then asks him about the hattrick to which, Chahal says it is my first.

"Yuzi khush, Bhabhi khush aur hum bhi khush. Truly a "hat-trick day," Rajasthan Royals captioned the video on their social handle. Here is the video that is now going viral:

Chahal was named the man of the match for his five for 40 in four overs. He changed the game on its head with the ball.

“I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper. I was thinking of a googly but then I didn’t want to take a chance. Would have been a happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball. My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer,” Chahal said at the post-match presentation.