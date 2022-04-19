Mumbai: Dhanashree Verma stole the show on Monday at the Brabourne stadium after Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a hattrick against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chahal’s five-wicket spell helped Rajasthan beat Kolkata in a thrilling game by seven runs.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RR vs KKR, Match 30: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Dhanashree, who is a big Chahal supporter, could not keep a lid over her emotions as she was spotted jumping in the stands after the wicket of Pat Cummins. After picking up the wicket, Chahal posed for the cameras and it was a sight to behold.

Here is the video where you can see Dhanashree's reaction when Chahal picks up the hattrick:

Despite Jos Buttler’s century in the game. Chahal was named the man of the match for his five for 40 in four overs. He changed the game on its head with the ball.

“I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper. I was thinking of a googly but then I didn’t want to take a chance. Would have been a happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball. My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer,” Chahal said at the post-match presentation.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 217/5 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 103, Sanju Samson 38; Shimron Hetmyer 26 not out; Sunil Narine 2/21) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 210 all out in 19.4 overs (Aaron Finch 58, Shreyas Iyer 85, Umesh Yadav 21; Yuzvendra Chahal 5/40, Obed McCoy 2/41) by 7 runs.