Mumbai: Dhanashree Verma was over the moon when Yuzvendra Chahal got the prized wicket of RCB’s David Willey at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. Dhanashree just could not keep a lid over her emotions and that moment from the game has gone viral. Chahal was playing his first match against his ex-team and the eyes were on him and he rose to the task. In his four-over spell, he picked up a couple of crucial wickets and conceded merely 15 runs.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri Suggests How RR Captain Sanju Samson Can Match RCB's Virat Kohli in T20s

Chahal would be an important member in Rajasthan set up this year. He would be expected to pick up wickets in the middle period of the game and stifle oppositions.