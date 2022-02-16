New Delhi: IPL mega auctions 2022 were nothing short of a spectacle for the cricket fans around the world. However, there were some unfortunate incidents like the original auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsing in the middle of the auction. Although, Charu Sharma did a terrific job with rest of the auction and received huge praises for his work.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Likely Retention List Reveals No Place For Hardik Pandya, Few Big Names Missing

Conducting an event with 200 players up for auction in 2 days is a daunting task. Sometimes, one or two things can go wrong here and there. One such video of an incident is doing rounds on the social media, where Charu accidently robbed Mumbai Indians of their bid against Delhi Capitals for left arm pacer, Khaleel Ahmed. Also Read - IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Lands in Dubai, to Train Alone Before Squad Checks in UAE

As per the video, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians were bidding intensely for Khaleel Ahmed in the auctions. Here are two videos to understand what exactly transpired during the bidding. Also Read - IPL 2021 Scorecard, PBKS vs SRH Today Match Report: Khaleel Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow Shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad Thrash Punjab Kings by Nine Wickets to Register First Win of Season

A total of 204 players were picked by the 10 franchise after shelling out a total of Rs 551.70 cr during the enthralling two day IPL 2022 mega auction with Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 cr), Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 cr) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 cr) emerging as top-three earners, ahead of the exciting 15th season of cash-rich league.

The likes of Ishan, Chahar and Shreyas earned big bucks on Saturday while Sunday belonged to Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 cr), Tim David (Rs 8.25 cr) and Jofra Archer (Rs 8 cr).

All the 10 franchises have made some intelligent buys which will result in cracker of an IPL 2022 starting in March-April.