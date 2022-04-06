Mumbai: Dinesh Karthik showed that age is just a number and quality is all that matters as he hit a brilliant 23-ball 44* to take Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line against Rajasthan Royals by four wickets on Tuesday. The 36-year old ex-KKR captain came in when RCB were reeling at 87 for five in a 170 chase. Needing nearly 11 per over, Karthik brought in all his experience and came up with cheeky shots – where he played most of his shots square and behind the wicket.Also Read - Virat Kohli or Faf Du Plessis - Who Runs Faster on The Field? RCB Captain Answers

Karthik was awarded the man of the match for his heroics against Rajasthan. At the presentation, Karthik clearly said that he is not done yet and believes there is a lot of cricket left in him. The veteran also said that he has been working really hard on his game.

"The way I trained was much better this time around. Credit to the person who trained with me. I'm making a conscious effort to tell myself that I'm not done yet. When I went in, we needed 12 rpo and had to keep going. I train for these situations. To stay calm and know whom you can take down. I've tried to play as much white-ball cricket as possible, and prepare as many scenarios as possible," he said.

“I think I made a conscious effort this year to do justice to myself because the last year, I felt I could have done better,” he added.