Mumbai: Surreal finishes, speed guns being pushed to the extreme and then some riveting match-ups, IPL 2022 has certainly lived up to its promise of being bigger and better. As we near the fag end of the season, ex-India Women's Cricket Captain Anjum Chopra – who is covering the tournament as a part of the broadcasting unit – shared her views exclusively on India.com/CricketCountry during a LIVE session.

During her interaction she was asked about the rise of Hardik Pandya as the captain of Gujarat Titans and if his style reminds her of Virat Kohli. Pointing that all individuals are different, an optimistic Anjum reckoned Hardik has done well and will make his own path as a leader.

"It is upto the individual or the player what they want to portray. Sometimes they may be aggressive on the part but not so off-the-park. I would not say that Hardik is in the same shadow as Virat because every person is very different. Should not be comparing Rohit to Virat or Dhoni to him. Hardik has done well and probably he is making that space of his own and that would also be very defined," she said during the LIVE session on India.com/CricketCountry.

Meanwhile, with eight wins from 10 games – the Titans are almost certain of making their maiden playoff. Another new team – Lucknow – they are in the second spot now with seven wins in 10 games. LSG also look good to make their maiden playoff.

While these two teams look good to make it, there could be some nerve-wreaking battles ahead for the other two spots for which there are five teams in the reckoning.