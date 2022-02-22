Chennai: Without a doubt, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings would start favourites in the 2022 edition and all because of the experience of the captain of the side. Despite having to now figure out new combinations, Dhoni’s experience would be tested. And it is expected that he will come out with flying colours.Also Read - IPL 2022: Pat Cummins, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell To Miss Tournament's Start Due To Pakistan Tour

With IPL rules permitting only four overseas players to take part in a game, who will be the foreign stars for CSK. Also Read - CSK Batter Robin Uthappa Reveals Demerits of IPL Auction, Says You Feel Like Cattle

Devon Conway: The New Zealand top-order batter was probably picked because he could open with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top. Conway is explosive and being a left-hander would work to CSK’s advantage as it will not allow bowlers to settle. Also Read - IPL Contract Feels Like a Computer Game, Says Mark Wood After Being Picked By Lucknow Super Giants

Dwayne Bravo: He has been part of the CSK family for a number of years. He knows the culture and that helps. Not only can he guide the new overseas players but is a match-winner on his day. He can win games with the bat and the ball. He looks good to feature in CSK’s playing XI.

Moeen Ali: The Engish allrounder was phenomenal for CSK in 2021. Batting at No 3, Ali’s quickfire cameos helped the side on most occasions. He can also chip in with the ball and the turning pitches in India would help him.

Chris Jordan: The Englishman would add a little more firepower to the death bowling. He is good with his variations and that would come in handy in slow and turning Indian pitches.

CSK’s final squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Verma, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne

Squad Strength – 25 (Indian 17 Overseas 8)

Purse Remaining – INR 2.95 Crore