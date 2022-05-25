Kolkata: Rajat Patidar stole the show on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the IPL Eliminator between Bangalore and Lucknow. Patidar walked in early when RCB captain Faf du Plessis departed early. Patidar took his time early with Virat Kohli, but once the ex-RCB captain perished – Patidar shifted gears. Patidar stepped it up and got to his maiden IPL century with a six off merely 49 balls.Also Read - LIVE LSG vs RCB Score, Playoffs Eliminator, IPL 2022: Vohra Perishes; KL Rahul Key in Run-Chase For LSG

Kohli and the entire RCB team were on their feet celebrating Patidar's century. Patidar ended up unbeaten on 112* off 54 balls. His innings was laced with 12 fours and seven sixes. He also became the

Here is the reaction of the RCB side from the dugout after Patidar's ton.

Reaction of Virat Kohli when Rajat Patidar completed the hundred. pic.twitter.com/CC463lq1xT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 25, 2022

Patidar’s heroics has helped RCB post a mammoth 207 for four. Following his knock, he revealed that the pitch was good and it will not be easy to defend the total.

“Feels good that we have posted such a good total on a good pitch. It won’t be that easy to defend this total, but if we bowl well, we do have a chance to win this game. I just tried to time the ball well and place it in the gaps. I wasn’t looking forward to getting my century, but I was trying to get as many runs as possible,” Patidar said at the mid-innings break.

It will not be an easy chase for Lucknow. They would need a good start to pose a threat.