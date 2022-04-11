Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings, who started out as defending champions, have lost four matches on the trot and are yet to register their first win. One of the biggest reasons apart from the absence of Deepak Chahar is opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form. Gaikwad, who bagged the Orange Cap in 2021 for the most runs, has failed to fire and that has hurt CSK this far.Also Read - Kuldeep Sen: From A Small Salon In Rewa to IPL Glory - He's Got Game | IPL 2022

While the flak continues to Gaikwad, ex-Australian spinner Brad Hogg is the latest to criticise him. Hogg said that if Gaikwad has playing for India during the IPL, he is going to be found wanting.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said: "If Gaikwad is thinking of playing for India rather than what he can do for the team, he's going to be found wanting. Because you can't think like that. You've got to focus on what you're doing now and let everything else take care of itself."