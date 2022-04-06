Mumbai: India pacer T. Natarajan has been impressive thus far in the IPL and has hence caught the attention of ex-CSK allrounder Sam Curran. The English cricketer, who is also a left-arm pacer like Natarajan, claims Natarajan can bowl six yorkers in an over consistently.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Could Join Virat Kohli in 10k Club; Needs 54 More Runs

Curran said this after the SRH pacer's good show against LSG where he picked up two wickets and conceded 26 runs. While speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Curran, who did not put his name in the auction, recalled how he was having problems coping up with Natarajan's yorkers in a game in Pune last year.

"I played against him in Pune last year. He actually defended 13 when I was on strike. I have experienced his yorkers. He is very skilful. A bowler who can hit six yorkers consistently," Curran told ESPNCricinfo.