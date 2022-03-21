Mumbai: As Faf Du Plessis gets ready for a new challenge at RCB, the newly-appointed skipper of the side got best wishes from his ex-teammate at CSK – Suresh Raina. It was unfortunate that Raina went unsold despite his stupendous record at the event. Faf initially wrote: “So grateful to be having an opportunity to be preparing for another IPL season. Really looking forward to it all… Let’s go!!!”Also Read - IPL 2022: LSG Captain KL Rahul Opens up on 'Bio-Bubble' Fatigue During West Indies Series

To that, Raina wished him the very best. Raina's response read: "Best wishes skipper… go well buddy!"

Faf was quick to respond to that. He wrote, "Hey brother. Thank you so much. Much love."

Faf and Raina have been part of many victories at CSK and their bond has just got stronger it seems.

It would be interesting to see if RCB’s fortunes change with Faf leading the side. He has led South Africa in the past and that experience would help. Fans would hope, Faf can lead RCB to their maiden IPL title.

Meanwhile, Raina was honored with the coveted ‘Sports Icon’ award by the Government of Maldives at the Maldives Sports Award 2022.

Raina was part of the Indian team which won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He has also won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy four times with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.

He was the first Indian player to score 6000 as well as 8000 runs in a Twenty20 career and the first-ever cricketer to reach 5,000 runs in IPL. He also holds the record for scoring the most fifties in Champions League T20 history.