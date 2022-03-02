New Delhi: Former India and CSK player Suresh Raina is currently trending on Twitter after Jason Roy pulled out of this year’s IPL due to bio-bubble issues. Raina, also known as Mr. IPL for his incredible performances for CSK over the years, was unsold at this year IPL mega auction. The moment Roy pulled out of tournament, Gujarat Titans started trending with Raina’s hashtag.Also Read - Suresh Raina Lost the Loyalty of MS Dhoni, Says Former New Zealand International Simon Doull

Cricket fans around the world have been batting for Raina to appear in this year as well. It was a moment of shock for CSK fans too when Raina went unsold in the auctions. When CSK made a came back in 2018, Raina was one of the key players which the franchise bought back. Here are a few tweets:

Dear @gujarat_titans , As Roy is out It’s your sign to get back the Don Suresh Raina back and win the IPL with Mr. IPL #JasonRoy pic.twitter.com/GlzKFvtQlL — Aditi (@Sev_Khamani) February 28, 2022

Raina, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold in an IPL auction for the first time in the history of the lucrative league. CSK did not even bid for him.

“Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team,” Kasi said in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their YouTube channel on Monday.

Kasi further added that the Super Kings will miss Raina and opener Faf du Plessis, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the auction.