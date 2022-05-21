Mumbai: From missing Deepak Chahar for the entire season to mid-season change of captaincy, things have not gone the way of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. Chennai’s season got off to a terrible start as they could not win at all. Suddenly in the middle of the season, Jadeja stepped down as the captain of the side and MS Dhoni took over. While plaudits have kept commenting on this, ex-India star Ajay Jadeja is the latest to opine on the CSK captaincy saga.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Fan Breaches Security During RR vs CSK; PICS Go VIRAL

"Many players have come who have done well in batting and bowling, but there hasn't been a leader like MS Dhoni. That too, in this era, where there is an added pressure because of social media. It was a little unfair (for Ravindra Jadeja), but with Dhoni there, it was inevitable," Ajay Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

Ahead of the game on Friday against Rajasthan, Dhoni brought a smile on the faces of fans when he confirmed that he would be leading CSK in 2023 as well amid much speculation. He stated that it would be unfair for Chennai fans if he didn’t play in front of them before finally calling it quits.

“Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans,” said Dhoni when asked about his IPL future at the toss by former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop.