Mumbai: Regarded as one of the best white-ball captains in world cricket, Eoin Morgan finally broke his silence on shockingly going unsold at the mega auction – earlier in the year. Morgan, who will later in the year be leading England in the T20 World Cup, said that all his focus is now solely on that. Hailing the IPL as the biggest tournament, Morgan said that he has ample good memories of playing in the league and not playing it it does not bother him much.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Morgan said: "I looked at the IPL as a win-win, to be honest. Being there at the biggest tournament in the world is an experience that I've used to my advantage over the years and I've had some great memories and experiences along the way. But looking to the rest of the year for us, once I start playing again, it doesn't stop until after the World Cup. I've had a lovely period at home: good family time."