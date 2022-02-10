Bengaluru: A couple of days ahead of the much-awaited IPL mega auction, ex-Mumbai Indians allrounder Krunal Pandya has sent a message to all franchises. Krunal, who has represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL between 2016-2021, vouches to win games for his side. The allrounder has been part of three IPL titles with the Mumbai franchise.Also Read - IPL Mega Auction 2022: Influenced by Andre Russell, Fellow West Indian Can Be A Game-Changer at Auctions | Bidding War

“Krunal Pandya will win you games – 100%,” the 30-year-old all-rounder told ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - Deepak Hooda Confesses His Dream of Getting Debut Cap From Either Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni

Adding further, he said he does not want to sound cocky but reckons it is self belief. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Screams at Yuzvendra Chahal During 2nd ODI vs West Indies; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

“It is not me being over-confident or cocky. It is just self-belief. I am a team man. I always play to win championships,” he added.